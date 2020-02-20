McMillen, Marilyn J. 1934-2020

Marilyn J. (Tunks) McMillen, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born on Dec. 27, 1934, in Daviess County, near Weatherby, Missouri, on her great-grandfather, Albert Wigglesorth's, farm.

She was the daughter of Billy and Leona (Goucher) Tunks.

Marilyn was raised on the farm of her great-grandfather, John Tunks, a Century farm, near Fairport, Missouri.

She attended Liberty District #42 one-room school for all eight grades.

She rode her horse, Beauty, most of the time. She graduated from Maysville High School in 1952.

Marilyn attended the summer semester, 1952, at Maryville State Teacher's College, in Maryville, Missouri. She planned to be a teacher, but her mother had other plans for Marilyn. So, she attended Missouri Methodist Hospital School of Nursing, 1952 to 1955, graduated and became a registered nurse. As a nurse, she held many jobs in staff, teaching and management.

She held positions at Missouri Methodist Hospital, Sister's Hospital, Noll Memorial Hospital, Bethany, Missouri, where she was director of nursing; Heartland Regional Medical Center, where she developed and implemented the admitting nurse and pre-admission testing department and was supervisor from 1984 until 2009; she was an office nurse for Dr. C.S. Grant, M.D.; she was a nurse coordinator for the American Red Cross flu and vaccine clinics; and worked for Specialized Support Services for almost five years, retiring in 2015.

She was active in the community wherever she lived. She belonged to the Order of Eastern Star for over 50 years, serving as Worthy Matron, District Deputy, Grand Representative to Puerto Rico and State Officer (Grand Adah) in 1998. She served as president of the Missouri State Grand Representatives Club in 2007.

She belonged to the Missouri State Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, Major Molly Chapter, serving as Chapter Regent, District Director and State Historian 2008 to 2010 and State Librarian 2010-2012. She later joined St. Joseph DAR Chapter so she did not have to drive so far.

For 15 years, Marilyn was a camp nurse for the Royal Family Kids Camp for abused children ages six to 12 years, sponsored by the First Christian Church. She belonged to Eagles Lodge #49 Auxiliary, serving in many officers including Auxiliary president, 2015 to 2016.

She implemented CPR classes for the South Harrison Elementary School Teachers, taught nursing classes at Trenton Junior College, was president of the Northwest Director of Nursing organization, was a member of the State Board of Nursing and the American Nurses Association, was a member and served as president of the Beta Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Fi Sorority, in Bethany, served on the Country Club Zoning Board and once served as the secretary of the Pony Express Credit Union. These are only a few things she was involved in over her lifetime.

In addition to her professional life, Marilyn was also a member of First Christian Church, in St. Joseph. She served as secretary to the Administrative Board, Deacon, Elder, choir member, and helped serve at the Open Door Food Kitchen and chaired various committees.

Marilyn went back to college and graduated in 1982 from Ottowa University, Ottowa, Kansas, with a bachelor's of art, in health care, and master's of art, in hospital administration. She did this while working full time!

Marilyn married Bernard W. McMillen, June 14, 1959, at her family church, Pleasant Hill Christian Church, near King City, Missouri. They were married 60 years.

Bernard survives of the home.

They were blessed with two sons, Scott (Debbie) McMillen, of Liberty, Missouri, and Eric (Kelly) McMillen, of Maysville, Missouri; four grandchildren: Joshua (Stacey) McMillen, of Kansas City, Missouri, Ethan McMillen, of Kansas City, Missouri, Jordan McMillen, of St. Joseph, and Jada McMillen, of St. Joseph; and one great-granddaughter, Margot Grace McMillen.

She is also survived by: a brother, Gary (Barbara) Tunks, of Van Cleave, Mississippi; and a niece, Cynthia Killgore, of Cameron, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; her brother, William John Tunks; and one niece, Kimberly Tunks.

Marilyn loved her four grandchildren. Watching the boys play basketball was her life for many years and she a seldom missed a game. Jada, the only granddaughter, was very special to Marilyn, as they enjoyed shopping, sharing secrets and just being girls together. Jada took the place of the girl Marilyn always wished she had. What fun she had with all her grandchildren!

Marilyn dedicated her life to her family, her sons, her grandchildren and her nursing profession.

Even though she was busy in her community, behind the scenes, she was always a wife, mother, grandmother, friend and nurse.

She loved being a nurse, helping those who needed her, even in her retirement. She always said, "As long as I can be of help to those less fortunate, then that's where I'll be, retired or not!"

She loved being outside, digging in the dirt, camping, fishing, traveling and watching the birds. She loved animals. She really was a country girl at heart.

Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Entombment: Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family suggests memorial gifts to Royal Camp Kids.

The family suggests memorial gifts to Royal Camp Kids.