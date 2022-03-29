McMichael, Dorris E. Kansas City, Mo.

Doris E. McMichael
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Doris Elizabeth McMichael, 94, Kansas City, Missouri passed away from natural causes on March 23, 2022.
Doris leaves behind her three children, Shelly Garrison (Glenn Garrison) Parkville, Missouri; Heather McMichael King (Craig King) Kansas City, Mo., and John McMichael, Kansas City as well as five grandchildren, Sean, Katie, Brian, Connor and Ethan as well as eight great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her brothers John Paul Jones (Carolyn) of Grant City, Missouri and James Jones (Judy), Seattle, Washington, and numerous nieces and nephews scattered around the country.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Merilee Parker (Redding, Iowa).
She will be missed for her humor, wit and creativity by all who knew and loved her.
Doris' life will be celebrated in Grant City, Missouri at the Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, April 2, with Visitation at 10 a.m., followed by the Service at 11 a.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
