EUFAULA, Okla. - Timothy John McManus, 65, of Eufaula, Oklahoma, passed away Aug. 4, 2020, at Gore Nursing Center in Gore, Oklahoma.

Tim was born November 9, 1954 in Conception Jct, Missouri, the son of the late George Leo and Roxie (O'Banion) McManus.

He was in the United State Army, serving from 1972 - 1975. He was a member of the Tri-C American Legion Post #464 in Conception, Missouri.

Tim retired from Union Pacific Railroad in Des Moines, Iowa.

Survivors: son, Nathaniel McManus, Ames, Iowa; Tomarro Jo McManus, Marshalltown, Iowa; grandchildren, Landan, Nolan, Tristan and Zayda McManus; sister, Georgene (Junior) Powell, Albany; brothers, Steve McManus, Newton, Iowa; Ed (Joy) McManus, Urbandale, Iowa; nieces and nephews.

Memorial Graveside Service with Military Rites: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at St. Columba Cemetery in Conception, Missouri.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.