Karen D. McLin

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Karen Dawn McLin, 74, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

Survivors: husband, Jerry McLin; children, Mike McLin and Anne Anderson; three grandchildren: Marley Anderson, Mack Anderson and Morgan Anderson; brothers, Carol Bell and Jack Bell; three sisters: Sandi Walker, Wanda Robinson and Marvel Bell.

Visitation: from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe.

Burial: Welsh Cemetery, Dawn, Missouri.

Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.