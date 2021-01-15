GALLATIN, Mo. - Sherry Jane (Wilson) McLaughlin was born on June 12, 1940, at the home of her grandmother, Lucy Lee, in Gallatin, Missouri. She was the daughter of Claude and Georgia (Lee) Wilson.

Sherry Jane attended Kidder, Missouri, schools graduating in 1958. After high school, she graduated from Platte-Gard Business College and worked at Missouri Water and Steam in St. Joseph.

On June 18, 1960, she married Ronald Allen McLaughlin in Kidder. They lived in Hamilton where she worked at the International Shoe Factory, working in the office.

To this union were born Annette (Mark) Simmons of Higginsville, Missouri, Sarah Jane McLaughlin, who died in infancy, Dana (Robert) White of Manhattan, Kansas, and Melanie Walley (Chip Sutton) of Stewartsville, Missouri.

While her children were in school, Sherry Jane worked at the McDonald Tea Room in Gallatin. She moved to the Lick Fork community in 1966 where she lived for 54 years. Sherry Jane enjoyed the farm where she took care of the cattle, chickens and garden. She was a past member of the Rebekah's chapter in Hamilton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 46 years; infant daughter, Sarah Jane; and two grandchildren, Keegan White and Ryan Simmons; and five siblings.

She is survived by her daughters; seven grandchildren, Kaylea (Ishmael) Siryon, Katherine Walley (Titus Glover), Katelin (Blake) Cundiff, Rachel (Christian) Turner, Sarah Walley, Ross Simmons and Heath Walley; and five great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held due to Covid.

Friends may call at Bram Funeral Home, in Hamilton, on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, from 10 a.m., until 5 p.m.

Memorials may be made in Sherry's memory to Three Rivers Hospice of Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.