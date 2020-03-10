Evelyn Ruth McLaughlin, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday March 7, 2020, at a St. Joseph health care center.

She was born June 1, 1943, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Sylvia and Lewis Miller.

She bartended at the VFW Post 11, for 27 years.

She enjoyed bingo, keno, going to the casino, playing cards and was an avid chiefs fan.

Evelyn was preceded in death by: her parents; sisters, Norma Jean Miller and Alice Faye Mitchell; brothers: Marvin G. Miller, Howard W. Miller Sr. and Norman Miller.

Survivors include: daughter, Tina (Sonny) Fitzpatrick-Luke; sons, Morris "J.R." (Cassie) Fitzpatrick and Ira Russel Newlon; sisters, Iva (Corky) Lukehart and Ava (Johnny) Matthews; grandchildren: Derek and Steven Fitzpatrick, Wendy Fitzpatrick, Meredith Corradino and Carson Newlon; great-grandchildren: Lennon and Layton Fitzpatrick, Maverick Fitzpatrick, Ryan, Jack and Ethan Carradino.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.