Donna (Thompson) McLain, 88, passed away on Oct. 9, 2020. Born March 15, 1932, to parents Reuben and Myrtle Thompson in Troy, Kansas.

She was an accomplished florist and a certified nursing assistant. Donna enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was active in her church.

Donna was preceded in death by: her parents, four brothers, two sisters and spouse Jim McLain.

Survivors include: son Doug (Debbie) McLain; grandchildren Eric McLain, Nikki McLain, Melissa Melgar; great- grandchildren Olivia, Austen, Delaney and Trinity; sister Barbara Myers.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. There will be no service at this time.