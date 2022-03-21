McKnight, Velma J. 1924-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. -Velma Jean McKnight, 97, of Savannah, passed away surrounded by her family Thursday, March 17, 2022, at her home in Savannah.
Velma was born Nov. 13, 1924, to Henry and Lillie (Stratman) Jochim.
She graduated from Van Wert Iowa High School in 1942.
Velma married James Forest McKnight in Hiawatha, Kansas, on March 5, 1947, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 5, 2005.
They moved to Savannah in 1957, and were members of the Savannah United Methodist Church.
In her later years, Velma attended Hope United Church of Christ in Cosby, Missouri.
Velma was all about family, immediate and extended. She loved her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren and all babies. If there was a baby around, Velma would be found holding them.
Velma was a caregiver to several people throughout her life and it was while caring for one lady she met Helen Hill, who became her most beloved friend.
Velma is survived by: her children: Sherry Rebel of Savannah, Rick (Theresa) McKnight of Savannah, Gary (Jan) McKnight of Valley Falls, Kansas, Linda (Jim) Barr of Branson, Missouri and Randy (Robin) McKnight of Savannah; grandchildren: Shane Rebel, Jennifer Gewin, Katie Embrey-Farquhar, Trent Coleman, Dylan McKnight, Maclaine McKnight, Morgan Barr, Delaney McKnight, and Brendan McKnight; great-granddaughter, Jules Gewin; great-grandsons: Thayer, Grayson and Fynn Coleman.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; four sisters; two brothers; son-in-law, Jr. Rebel; and grandson, Denver Barr.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah.
Family visitation and receiving hours will be 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mosaic Hospice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
