Ronnie Lee McKnight, 55, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in a St. Joseph hospital. He was born April 8, 1966, in St. Joseph, son of the late Sharon and Ronald McKnight. He graduated from Lafayette High School, was a truck driver with Louden Trucking. He enjoyed fishing, and loved going to flea markets, he was very generous and giving person, he would give you his last $20 if you needed it. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his wife, Grace Ellen McKnight; his parents; and sister, Starla Ann McKnight.
Survivors include: sister, Penny McKnight; brother, Darren McKnight both of St. Joseph; nieces, Amanda Hughes Misty Hughes, and Brittny McNight; as well as several great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday with a memorial service following Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home. He has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Ronnie McKnight memorial fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
