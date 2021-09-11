McKinney, Ted L. 1940-2021 Piedmont, Mo.

PIEDMONT, Mo. - Ted Leroy McKinney, 81, of Piedmont, passed away Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in St. Joseph on July 2, 1940, to parents Ralph and Maxine McKinney.
Ted is survived by many family members, including: his loving wife of 55 years, Marilyn; sister, JoAnn Priebe; brother, David McKinney and wife, Patti; his children: Teddy McKinney, Danny McKinney, William (Bill) McKinney, Vicky Gebel and husband, Steve, Barry McKinney and wife, Christine and Richey McKinney and partner, Holly Bryan; 14 grandchildren; 12 grandchildren as well as many others.
Ted was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, who will be greatly missed.
There are no services to announce at this time. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
