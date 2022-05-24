MARYVILLE, Mo. - Larry Wayne McKinney, 72, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on May 21, 2022, with family at his side.

Born on June 7, 1949, in Maryville, to Wilbur D. and Esther M. (Archer) McKinney. He lived most all his life in the area.

Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Calvary Chapel, Maryville. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services at Calvary Chapel.

Larry's body will be cremated after the services. His cremains will be buried later in the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, Missouri.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Calvary Chapel building fund. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

