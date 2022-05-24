McKinney, Larry W. 1949-2022 Maryville, Mo. May 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MARYVILLE, Mo. - Larry Wayne McKinney, 72, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on May 21, 2022, with family at his side.Born on June 7, 1949, in Maryville, to Wilbur D. and Esther M. (Archer) McKinney. He lived most all his life in the area.Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Calvary Chapel, Maryville. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services at Calvary Chapel.Larry's body will be cremated after the services. His cremains will be buried later in the Maitland Cemetery, Maitland, Missouri.Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Calvary Chapel building fund. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Maryville Larry Wayne Mckinney Christianity Worship Missouri Funeral Home Calvary Chapel Maitland Cemetery Memorial × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, May 24, 2022 Late Notices, May 23, 2022 Late Notices, May 21, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesEx-employee's lawsuit against Mosaic continuesEminent domain bill won't stop Grain BeltMarc Elias, Hillary Clinton campaign's top lawyer, turns tables on Durham to air Democratic grievances about 2016 electionPrestyn's Wine Bar unveils new outdoor bar, activity spaceFoster Care Month brings awareness to importance of familiesPBS documentary to feature St. Joseph authorThree schools reunify at Civic ArenaBikers join 103-year-old on annual rideLafayette High School community grieves death of studentMan with St. Joseph ties charged in Columbia daycare bomb threat
