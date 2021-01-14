Laberta Gean McKinney, 92, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She was born Jan. 9, 1929, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Ora and Ernest Moser. She graduated from Benton High School and worked at TG&Y retail store. She loved her kids and grandkids, enjoyed traveling, and feeding the ducks at Krug Park.

Laberta was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her cousins, Bob H. Deatherage, Ann Rene Deatherage, Roxanna Rich, Rita Roupe, and Rona Morrison; step- daughter, Pam (Jim) Tapee; grandchildren, Jaymi Tapee and Jayna Monical; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Neal (Spencer), Allie Monical, Gabe Barron, and Jhaze Tapee.

She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.