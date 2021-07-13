McKinney, Carol J. 1941-2021 DeKalb, Mo.

DEKALB, Mo. - Carol Jo McKinney, 80, of DeKalb, Missouri, passed away, Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born Jan. 21, 1941, in St. Joseph, daughter of Dora (Jacks) and Arvey Meade. She attended Benton High School.
On Dec. 5, 1964, she married Ronald McKinney in St. Joseph. Her hobbies included crafting, bird watching, and spending time with her family. She was also an avid fisherwoman, often out-fishing her husband, Ron and was a member of the Bass'n Gal's Fishing Club.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Gary and Darrel Meade, sister, Karen Marrott.
Survivors include, husband, Ronald McKinney of the home; daughter, Rhonda (Mike) Adams of Easton, Kansas; and a brother, Terry Meade.
Mrs. McKinney has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Per her wishes, no services are scheduled.
Online condolences and obituary available at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
