McKinley, Gloria A. 1953-2022 Concordia, Kan.

CONCORDIA, Kan. - Gloria A. McKinley, 68, passed away on Feb. 8, 2022, at Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas.
Gloria was born in Springfield, Illinois, on Nov. 19, 1953, to June R. and Adorline D. (Kuhnest) Lee. She married Arthur L. McKinley on July 18, 1977. They shared 43 years of marriage. To this union were two sons, Richard and Ernest.
Gloria is survived by her husband, Arthur; sons, Richard (Roxanne), and Ernest; father, June Lee; siblings, Tom Lee, Dennis (wife, Cathy) Lee, Ted Lee, Terri (husband, Mike) Perkins; grandchildren: Kaeleb, Abigail, and Anayla.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Adorline Lee; and brother, Robert Lee.
Graveside Farewell Service and Interment 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph. The procession will leave from Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial Service Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Miltonvale Christian Church, Miltonvale, Kansas.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.