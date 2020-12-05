Charles T. "Charlie" McKenna, 71, passed away suddenly at his home in St. Joseph, on Nov. 27, 2020.

He was born on Feb. 26, 1949, in Waterville, Kansa, to William and Bessie Smutny McKenna.

He was an alumnus of Valley Heights High School and Kansas State University, He was in the first graduating class at Valley Heights and was an avid fan of K-State football and basketball.

He had an extensive career as a grain merchandiser until his retirement from Ag Processors Inc. (AGP) in St. Joseph. Charles loved to share good jokes and stories with family and friends. He was a loyal friend to many and a stranger to no one.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Mike McKenna and his nephew, Tom Kelly.

He was a devoted brother and uncle and is survived by his sisters, Mary Kay McKenna and Betty Kelly (Richard); his brother, Pat McKenna (Kathy); his sister-in-law, Mickie McKenna; his nephew, Chad Barbeck and his nieces, Mary Beth Joy, Kristy Neff, Katie Kline, Karen Braun and Aimee Crenshaw. Charles will always be remembered and is deeply missed by the many who loved him.

Natural Farewell Services under direction Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to United Way of Greater St. Joseph. Charles was a big supporter of the United Way.

