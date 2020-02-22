McKee, Kathryn M. 1921-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Kathryn Marie McKee, 98, of Maryville, passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

She was born in Craig, Missouri, on Sept. 24, 1921.

Her parents were Harry P. "Bert" and Ella (Ideker) McKee.

Kathryn was baptized as an infant and later confirmed into St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Craig.

She attended Craig grade school and graduated from high school there.

She obtained her bachelor's of science degree, in education, from Northwest Missouri Teacher College, now Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

Later, she attended the George Peabody School of Education at the Vanderbilt University, in Nashville, Tennessee, and obtained her master's of arts degree, in early childhood education.

She taught in the Craig public school, then taught at Northwest Missouri State University, in Maryville, from 1946 to 1983.

Kathryn was a member and attended the Hope Lutheran Church, Maryville; was active with the Lutheran Women's Missionary League and the Lutheran Campus Center. She was a member of the American Association of University Women; Chapter HT, of PEO.

On April 23, 1960, she was initiated into the Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma; and the Association of Childhood Education.

She held both state and local office in the Nodaway County Retired Teacher Association, the Missouri State Retired Teacher Association; she was a member of the Nodaway County Historical Society.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; her brother, Nelson W. McKee; and half-sister, Sarah Margaret Vonderschmidt; her beloved friend and companion, Dorothy L. Weigand.

She is survived by: her cousins, Lucy Poynter Hunter and Ramona Rhodes.

Her funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the Hope Lutheran Church, Maryville.

The burial will at 1:15 p.m., at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Craig.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Hope Lutheran Church, 931 South Main, Maryville, or to the Mosaic Hospice, Maryville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.