William C. McKay
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. - William Clark "Gable" McKay of Harrisonville Missouri, formerly of Plattsburg, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
Healing farewell services 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg Missouri. The family will gather with friends at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Graveside 3 p.m. Friday at the Woodland Cemetery in Mound City Kansas.
Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg Missouri. Online guestbook and obituary at www.baileycox.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
