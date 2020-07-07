McKay, John R. 1944-2020

EASTON, Mo. - John R. McKay, 75, Easton, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020.

He was born Aug. 11, 1944, in St. Joseph, to Eugene and Katherine (Fullerton) McKay.

John married Karen Wise Oct. 9, 1964; she survives of the home.

He was a 1962 graduate of Central High School.

John served in the Missouri Air National Guard from Feb. 14, 1963, to Feb. 14, 1969, as Supt. Sgn. Airman 1st Class.

He retired from Light and Power utility company in 2000, after working there for 30 years.

He also worked for Second Harvest and then three years at SST.

John loved traveling, wood working, gardening and fishing.

His grandchildren were his life; he loved going to all of their school programs and sports activities.

John was an organ donor.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Karen; children: Timothy McKay (Debi), Jenny Hovey (Jeff); grandchildren: Gabrielle (Anna), Jackson, Alexandria, Patrick; great-grandchild, Oakleigh; brother, Eugene McKay (Annette); sister, Terry Massengale; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family will gather with friends 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, 2407 N. Woodbine Road, St. Joseph, MO 64506.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.