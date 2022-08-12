McKay, Donald D. Donna, Texas Aug 12, 2022 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donald D. McKayDONNA, Texas - Donald Dee McKay, 86, of Donna, Texas, formerly of Highland, Kansas, died at home on June 27, 2022.Survivors: his daughters, JoDee and Judy; his son-in-law, Kurt; and a wonderful sister, Kathleen Twombly.Beginning Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, Graveside services: Highland, Kansas, Cemetery Gazebo at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Don's life at 11:30 a.m., at Fanning Community of Christ Church.Memorials: Fanning Community of Christ Church c/o Chapel Oaks FH, PO Box 33, Highland KS 66035.www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Donald McKay, Texas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Aug 12, 2022 Late Notices, Aug 11, 2022 Late Notices, Aug 10, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesFriend of deceased man to pay tribute through balloon releaseFirehouse 11 turned into a homeOne hospitalized after crashing vehicle into tow truckFamily's dismissal of career no longer a jokeNewly hired teachers gather for SJSD debutOne suffers minor injuries in two-vehicle collision DowntownThirteen monkeypox cases confirmed in MissouriTwo St. Joseph residents killed in Friday accidentCouncil paves way for shuttle service at bike trailsCrumbl Cookies coming to St. Joseph
