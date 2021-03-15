McKague, Michael T. 1950-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Michael Taylor McKague, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021.

He was born Dec. 8, 1950, in St. Joseph, to Howard and Barbara (Hemstock) McKague.

Michael was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

Survivors include his sister, Lorna Sifers.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment: 10 a.m. Thursday, March 18, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.