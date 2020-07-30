McIntyre, Naomi M. 1929-2020

MOUND CITY, Mo. - Naomi M. McIntyre, 90, Mound City, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

She was born December 10, 1929 in Ursa, Illinois, to Clyde and Nellie (Woolston) Miller.

Naomi married Gene McIntyre.

She worked as a bookkeeper in the health industry. She also worked for Folgers Coffee, Craig Elevator and Grain, and was a case worker for Family Services for Missouri.

Naomi was a member of First Christian Church in Mound City where she was the organist for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; parents; siblings, Rachel Miller Bowland, William Brandon, Jr., and Ruth Brandon Cliburn.

Survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Farewell Services 2 p.m. Friday, First Christian Church, Mound City. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to First Christian Church, Mound City, or Friends of the Animal Shelter, St. Joseph.

