CAMERON, Mo. - Shirley Ann McIntosh, 74, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Nov. 22, 2020. Shirley was born Feb. 20, 1946, to Wayne and Lucinda (Nicholson) McIntosh in Osborn, Missouri.

Shirley was a 1964 graduate of Plattsburg High School. She worked as dietary Manager of the former Cameron Community Hospital and Quail Run Nursing Home, in Cameron, and Turning Point Retirement Home in Des Moines, Iowa. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by: three sons, Denis Shon Leroy (Kris Sturtz), Des Moines, Aaron (Melissa) Ott, Cameron, Raymond (Mercedes) Ott, Burlington, Iowa; four sisters, Lucille Routh, Nettleton, Missouri, Helen (Ron) Ravenscraft, Independence, Missouri, Mary (John) Srite, Smithville, Missouri, Barbara (Kevin) Avise, Lawson, Missouri; three brothers, Tom (Karen) McIntosh, Kearney, Missouri, Don (Cheryl) McIntosh, Richmond, Missouri, Gary (Charlott) McIntosh, Independence; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Poland-Thompson Chapel.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.