TARKIO, Mo. - Harold LeRoy "Roy" McIntosh Ph.D., 88, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care, Tarkio.
Preceded: parents, Harold Joseph and Mary Margaret (Gigeous) McIntosh; wife, Gayla McIntosh; son, Blake McIntosh.
Survivors: children, John (Vicki) McIntosh, Cleveland, Tennessee, Kim (Paul) Lennemann, Glenwood, Iowa; grandchildren, Amy (Scott) Carter, Dana (Brian) Storey, Brent (Shannon) McIntosh, Kelly (Kyle) Stokes, Bethany (Andy) Gurbal, Eric (Jakkie) Lennemann, Erin (Drew) Potter, Nick Lennemann (Megan Kiedrowski), Dustin McIntosh (Cathy Yeh), Lauren McIntosh; great-grandchildren, Rebecca Paige Carter, Carson, Connor Storey, Jayce, Blake, Kenna Lennemann, Addison, Kade, Elizabeth, Quinn Potter; brothers, Ray (Barbara) McIntosh, Harlan, Iowa, Jim (Norma) McIntosh, Savannah, Missouri; nieces, nephews, cousins.
Memorial services scheduled spring 2021.
Memorials: Tarkio College P.O. Box 231, Tarkio, MO 64491 or Tarkio College Alumni Association P.O. Box 111, Tarkio, MO 64491.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
