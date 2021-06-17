TARKIO, Mo. - Harold LeRoy "Roy" McIntosh Ph.D., 88, Tarkio, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care, Tarkio.
Preceded: parents, Harold Joseph and Mary Margaret (Gigeous) McIntosh; wife, Gayla McIntosh; son, Blake McIntosh.
Survivors: children, John (Vicki) McIntosh, Cleveland, Tennessee, Kim (Paul) Lennemann, Glenwood, Iowa; grandchildren: Amy (Scott) Carter, Dana (Brian) Storey, Brent (Shannon) McIntosh, Kelly (Kyle) Stokes, Bethany (Andy) Gurbal, Eric (Jakkie) Lennemann, Erin (Drew) Potter, Nick Lennemann (Megan Kiedrowski), Dustin McIntosh (Cathy Yeh), Lauren McIntosh; great-grandchildren: Rebecca Paige Carter, Carson, Connor Storey, Jayce, Blake, Kenna Lennemann, Addison, Kade, Elizabeth, Quinn Potter; brothers, Ray (Barbara) McIntosh, Harlan, Iowa, Jim (Norma) McIntosh, Savannah, Missouri; nieces, nephews, cousins.
Celebration of Life Graveside Memorial Service and Inurnment: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
No visitation.
Memorials: Tarkio College P.O. Box 231, Tarkio or Tarkio College Alumni Association P.O. Box 111, Tarkio.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
