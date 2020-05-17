Norma Jean McIntosh, 82, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Aug. 15, 1937, in St. Joseph, to John and Luella (Leffler) Phillips.

Norma graduated from Neeley School.

On July 17, 1955, Norma married Roscoe McIntosh. They had four children.

Norma managed several businesses in the St. Joseph area.

She loved playing bingo and gambling, but most of all she loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Norma was preceded in death by: her husband, Roscoe; parents; step-father, Norman Woolery; brother, Billy Phillips; sister, Evelyn Courtney; nephew, Ivan Courtney, Jr.; cousins, Myrtle Skeen and Etta Adams.

Survivors include: her children: Debbie Lou McIntosh Steiner (Steve), Diane McIntosh, Shelly McIntosh (Mike), John McIntosh (Patty); grandchildren: Steve Steiner (Lindsee), Billy McIntosh, Brett Steiner (Ella), Nicholás McIntosh, Cody McIntosh, Melissa McIntosh Elis (Travis), Brian McIntosh, Wyatt, Ian and Nash Evans; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings: John Phillips, James Phillips (Ginger), Merle Phillips; Roger Phillips (Terri), Terry Woolery (Sharon), Janet Woolery; several nieces and nephews.

Cremation Services: under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online obituary and guestbook at: www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.