McIntosh, John R. 1940-2022 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - John Randell McIntosh, 82, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Cameron Hospital.
John was born in Ravenwood, Missouri, on March 26, 1940, to John and Edith (Graves) McIntosh. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his son, John Daryn McIntosh, and twin sisters who died in infancy.
He lived most all his life in Northwest Missouri. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army.
John had been a policeman, and also a deputy sheriff of Clinton County, Missouri. He owned and operated his own body shop in Plattsburg, Missouri.
Memberships, Sedalia Missouri Legion Post and was a lifetime member of the NRA.
Survivors, two sons, Stephen McIntosh, St. Joseph, and Jerry (Melissa) McClurge, Tulsa, Oklahoma; two brothers, Richard (Stella) McIntosh, Richmond, Missouri, and James (Dianne) McIntosh, Lees Summit, Missouri; two grandchildren, Abigale and Noah McClurg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
