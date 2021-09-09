PRINCETON, Mo. - Jean Constable McIntosh, 93, Princeton, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
Jean is survived by her sons, Terry (Karla) Constable, Cameron, Missouri, Tommy Constable, Spickard, Missouri, and Leslie "Sandy" (Terry) Constable, Platte City, Missouri; five grandchildren, Lindsey (Eric) Constable, Loni (Jarrod) Mann, Tess (Greg) Humpal, Sierra (Cory) Heun, and Taylor (Shaun) Constable; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.
Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, in Princeton Cemetery, Princeton, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton. There is no scheduled family visitation.
Memorials may be made to Ravanna Baptist Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
