McIntosh, Dorothy 1927-2021 Bethany, Mo.

BETHANY, Mo. - Dorothy McIntosh, 94, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at a Bethany hospital.
Her son, Stan, married Judy Croy on June 10, 1978, after both graduated from college. Two children were born to this union, Stacy Michelle and Jason Walter Tibbles.
Jason married Holly Darby, in Bethany, on Sept. 1, 2006, and four children were born: Izabella Grace, Tate Henry, Darby Wade and Maclyn Sue.
Stacy married Ryan Jenkins on Nov. 14, 2009, and now lives in Gladstone, Missouri. They have two daughters, Eva Me and Madelyn Eileen.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Burial will follow in Grand River Cemetery, Jameson, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Harrison County Cancer Transportation Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
