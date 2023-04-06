Diana "Diane" Lynn McIntosh, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away on April 1, 2023, surrounded by her family and close friends.
Diane was born in St. Joseph on May 2, 1959, to Roscoe and Norma Jean McIntosh.
Diane was a kind and thoughtful soul and will be missed and remembered by the many lives she touched and was taken home too soon.
Diane was a mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. In her spare time she enjoyed playing Bingo in White Cloud, Kansas, pressing the button on the Bengal Treasures Slot Machine at Frontier Casino, drinking fresh McDonalds coffee, winning Yahtzee, and sitting on her front porch.
Diane was a friend, a confidant, pure entertainment to those close to her and a helping hand to all who needed it. She would always give you her undivided attention, her honest opinion about anything and everything, and would always tell you like it is no matter what.
Diane is survived by Billy McIntosh (Xiomara Cruz), Brian McIntosh (Breanna Bland), Debbie Steiner (Steve), John McIntosh (Patty), Nick McIntosh, Cody McIntosh, Melissa Ellis (Travis), Steven Steiner Jr. (Lindsey), Brett Steiner (Ella), Josh Perks (Jenny), Shawn Perks (Mickey), Katie McIntosh, Matthew McIntosh, Jackson McIntosh, and Weston McIntosh; along with countless other aunts, uncles, cousins, grandchildren, other assorted family and many caring friends.
Diane is preceded in death by Norma Jean McIntosh (mom); Rock McIntosh (father); Evelyn Courtney (aunt); Myrtle Skeen (cousin); Ivan Courtney Jr. (cousin); and Rhonda Perks (cousin).
Diane has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
She would love to be remembered with the funny, strange, numerous stories that celebrated what was good and blessed in her life. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
