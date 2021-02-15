LAWRENCE, Kan. -Vera McHenry, 91, Lawrence, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.

She was born Aug. 3, 1929, in Kansas City, Missouri, to George and Ada (Lamar) Caylor.

Vera married Charles McHenry, Nov. 5, 1949. He preceded her in death on June 12, 2012.

She was a good wife and mother, whom together with her husband Charles, conquered many of life's challenges.

Vera was a positive person and liked by others.

She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Glenn Dale McHenry.

Survivors include children, Chris McHenry and Pamela (McHenry) Williams.

Vera was a member of the Kansas Cremation Service.

Online guestbook and obituary at www.kansascremation.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.