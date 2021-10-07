William D. McGuire
KENSINGTON, Kan. - William Dale McGuire, age 74, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the Smith County Memorial Hospital, in Smith Center, Kansas.
Survivors include wife, Nancy, of the home; two sons, William, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Norfolk, Nebraska, and Jeffrey (Barbara) of Elwood, Kansas; a stepdaughter, Angela Baker, of Kansas City, Kansas; two, sisters Rhonda McGuire and Karen McGuire, both of West Port Richey, Florida; nine grandchildren.
The family requests memorials in lieu of flowers be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and and sent in care of the mortuary.
Arrangements entrusted to the Simmons-Rentschler Mortuary, Smith Center, Kansas.www.simmons-rentschler.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
