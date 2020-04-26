Michelle E. Mcguire
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - Michelle E. Mcguire, 56, Council Bluffs, formerly of Fairfax, Missouri, died at her residence, on April 20.
Michelle has been cremated and memorial services are pending.
Survivors: mother, Bonnie David, Fairfax; father, James Mcguire, West Plains, Missouri; son,Dustin Lingerfelt, Council Bluffs; daughters, Drew Lingerfelt Tarkio,Missouri, Raven Roberts, West Plains; sister,Victoria Lager, Maryville, Missouri; brothers, Mickey McGuire, Hannibal, Missouri, Sean Mcguire, Belton, Missouri; four grandchildren.
Arrangments: Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax and Craig, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.