Barbara J. (Jackson) McGregor, 85, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.
She was born Nov. 15, 1936, in St. Joseph, to Lawrence and Norma (Graves) Jackson. She graduated from Central High School in 1954.
Barbara married Herschel McGregor on New Year's Eve, 1954. He survives of the home.
She worked as a purchasing agent at Mead Products for nearly 30 years.
Barbara enjoyed fishing and camping at Big Lake and Lake of the Ozarks. She loved her grandchildren and any time spent with family, with Christmas being her favorite holiday. She also loved to sew and cook, even creating a cookbook of family recipes for her children, which sadly did not include her famous potato salad recipe and its secret ingredient.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Delbert and Jerry Jackson.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Herschel; children, Glenn McGregor (Vickie), Melody O'Meara (Pat), and Chris McGregor (Lora); seven grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; and her beloved pets, Lu and Chops.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.