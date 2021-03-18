McGrath, Madelyn M. Stevensville, Mich.

Madelyn M. McGrath

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. - Madelyn Moore McGrath, of Stevensville, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at age 69, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Madelyn was born and raised in Maryville, Missouri. She graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1973, which is where she met and fell in love with Jack. They were married June 1, 1974, at Maryville First United Methodist Church.

Madelyn enjoyed traveling to warm beaches with Jack to escape Michigan winters. She was very proud of her family and raised her daughters to be strong, independent women. Madelyn had a soft spot for her four-legged companions. Her dogs Caramel, Britta, and Maggie were always by her side.

Madelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis G. and M. Colleen Moore.

Madelyn is survived by her loving husband and best friend for 46 years, Jack McGrath; adoring children, Regan Coberly (Brett) and Molly McGrath (Craig Spitznagle); grandchildren, Brighton and Berkeley Coberly; sisters, Julee Mathena (Jay) and Mitzi Willis (Bob); and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Human Society of Southwestern Michigan (www.humanesocieityswn.org) or the University of Kansas Medical Center Cancer Research department www.kucancercenter.org/give.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a memorial service for family and friends at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.