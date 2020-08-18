STANBERRY, Mo. - Jay Patrick McGlothlin, 61, of Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Saturday Aug. 15, 2020, near Stanberry.

He was born March 30, 1959, in St. Joseph, son of the late Donna and Francis McGlothlin.

He attended Benton High School, and was working at Green Energy in Stanberry. He enjoyed everything outside, hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, riding bikes, making moonshine, and he was the master of apple pie.

Jay was preceded in death by: his parents; sister, Rita Haggard; and brother, Albert McGlothlin.

Survivors include: former wife Barbara Fanning, Stanberry; daughters, Donna McGlothlin, Bobbi Jo McGlothlin (Juan Gonzalez), Stacie Painter (William Dawson), Liberty Joyce, and Jennifer (Eddie) Brown; sons, Jay Patrick McGlothlin Jr., DJ (Jamie) McGlothlin, and Jake Jacobs; brothers, James McGlothlin, Gary (Rhonda) McGlothlin, Steve (Karla) McGlothlin, Glenn (Terry) McGlothlin; sister, Diane McGlothlin (Robert Funk); as well as numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Funeral service and live stream: 3 p.m. Thursday August 20, 2020, at the Rupp Chapel.

Memorials are requested to the Jay P McGlothlin memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral home or online funding at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.