James Dee McGlothlin 61, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. He was born Sept. 6, 1960, in St. Joseph. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and mushroom hunting.
James was preceded in death by: parents, Francis and Donna McGlothlin; sister, Rita Haggard; brothers, Jay Patrick McGlothlin and Albert McGlothlin.
Survivors include sons, Jameson and Dustin Owens; daughter, Jamie Smith; brother, Gary (Rhonda) McGlothlin; half brothers, Steve (Karla) McGlothlin, and Glenn (Terry) McGlothlin; a sister, Diane McGlothlin (Robert Funk); numerous, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nepews.
Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, a Memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.