McGinness, Edith C. 1942-2021 Maysville, Mo.

MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Edith Collett McGinness, age 79, was born June 2, 1942, the daughter of Orville and Ethel (McMichael) Fountain in Evona, Missouri, and passed away June 12, 2021.

Edith and Robert McGinness were united in marriage on April 13, 1963. To this union a daughter was born.

Edith worked in the Garment Industry for 40 years and 10 years at Missouri Corrections.

Edith was a member of Fairport Baptist Church where she was in charge of funeral dinners for the members of the church the last several years. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Robert; 10 brothers and sisters, James, Christine, Maxine, Juanita, Charles, Rex, Virgil, Homer, Lula, and Kenneth.

Survivors include: a daughter, Kathy (Stephen) Houseknecht, Maysville; step-daughter Linda (Mike) Barton, St. Joseph; grandchildren, Matthew (Brianna) Houseknecht, Maysville and Christopher Barton, St. Joseph; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral Services will be: 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with burial following at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions: Love Offerings to the family. Online Condolences: http://www.turnerfamily funeral.com