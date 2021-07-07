McGinley, Phillip 1936-2021 Queen Creek, Ariz.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. -
Phillip Lee McGinley, age 84, passed away on May 19, 2021, in Chandler, Arizona, at Hospice of the Valley - Dobson Home.
Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at the First Baptist Church, Stanberry, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Inurnment with Military Rites will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart, Lung, or Kidney Foundation in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.