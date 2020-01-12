McGinley, Nellie F. 1944-2020

DARLINGTON, Mo. - Nellie Fay McGinley, 76, passed away on Jan. 8, 2020.

She was born to Fred and Lorena (Ashlock) Minkner, on Jan. 3, 1944, at the family home south of Darlington. She was an only child, and a miracle child, after her mother was told she wouldn't be able to have children.

She attended elementary school in Darlington from 1950 to 1955, and then transferred to Albany in the fall of 1955 for her 6th grade year. She graduated from Albany High School in Albany, Missouri, in 1962.

After high school, she attended college at Southwest Baptist College, in Bolivar, Missouri, from 1962 to 1964, where she received her associate degree. She then attended Central Missouri State College, in Warrensburg, Missouri, from 1964 to 1966, where she received her bachelor of science degree in education (Social Studies and English).

In 1976, she went back to college and took night and summer classes at Missouri Western State College and Northwest Missouri State University to get her elementary education certification. She received her certification in 1977.

Nellie married Jerry McGinley, on Aug. 13, 1966, at the Darlington Baptist Church.

He preceded her in death on Sept. 25, 2015.

Nellie was also preceded in death by her parents.

Nellie and Jerry were happily married for 49 years. They have two kids, Todd McGinley and Rebecca (McGinley) Krawczyk; three grandchildren Ashley McGinley, Tilley and Elizabeth Krawczyk; and two step-grandchildren, Philip and Katie Angle.

After she and Jerry were married in 1966, they moved to Lee's Summit, Missouri.

Nellie started teaching at Lee's Summit Junior High School and taught language arts and social studies until 1970.

That year, Jerry persuaded Nellie to return to the country and they moved to a farm and home they purchased two miles south of Darlington, just down the road from where Nellie was born.

After staying home with her children for the first few years of their lives, Nellie began teaching at the Stanberry, Missouri Elementary School, in 1974.

She was a Chapter I Reading aide from 1974 to 1976, a Chapter I Language Arts and Math teacher from 1976 to 1985 and a Chapter I Math and Gifted teacher from 1985, until she retired in 1988.

After she retired from teaching, she became a full-time farm wife which became her all-time favorite job. Things that most people would think were hard work or tedious tasks she enjoyed, like getting rid of weeds and cutting down small trees.

She enjoyed being outside and spending time with family. Her passion for scrapbooking and genealogy, and for collecting and organizing local history, resulted in her authoring and publishing three Darlington history books.

Nellie was a member of the First Baptist Church Stanberry, where she taught the new believer's class and Vacation Bible School for many years.

She was also an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star, participating in the Darlington, Stanberry, Albany and Bethany Chapters. She received her 50 year membership pin on June 18, 2012.

Nellie is survived by: her son, Todd (Diane), of Stanberry; her daughter Rebecca (Mark), of Darlington; her grandchildren: Ashley, Tilley and Elizabeth; her step-grandchildren, Philip and Katie; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Burial will follow in Rouse Cemetery, Darlington.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Memorials may be made to the church of the donor's choice, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.