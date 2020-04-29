McGinley, Leah Renee 1956-2020

Leah Renee McGinley, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away, Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her home.

Renee, the daughter of Charles Ben and Barbara (Wharton) Rainey, was born Jan. 23, 1956, in Bethany, Missouri.

She was a graduate of Albany High School, received her bachelor's degree from Northwest Missouri State University and masters at the University of Kansas.

Renee, a learning disability elementary school teacher, retired in 2016, after working 20 years in the St. Joseph School District and 10 years in the Kansas School District.

She was a member of the Wyatt Park Christian Church, in St. Joseph.

She was preceded in death by: her brother, Charles Randall Rainey; and nephew, Jared Rainey.

Survivors: sons, Jeremy McGinley, St. Joseph, and Jacob McGinley, Camp Humphreys, South Korea; daughter, Jessica (Matt) McCoy, Kansas City, Missouri; parents, Ben and Barbara Rainey, Albany; brothers: Richard D. Rainey, Matthew T. (Debi) Rainey and C. Trent (Kirsten) Rainey; grandchildren: Aryanna and Chloe McGinley, Rex and Arlo McGinley, Jadyn and Remilee McCoy; three nieces; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.

