Leah R. McGinley

Leah Renee McGinley, 64, St. Joseph, passed away April 25, 2020.

Survivors: sons, Jeremy and Jacob; daughter, Jessica (Matt) McCoy; parents, Ben & Barbara Rainey; brothers, Richard, Matthew (Debbi); Trent (Kirsten); grandchildren, Aryanna, Chloe, Rex, Arlo, Jadyn and Remilee.

Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Wyatt Park Christian Church in St. Joseph.

Inurnment will be at a later date in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

Online Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.