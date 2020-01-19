McGhee, Madonna 1936-2020

STANBERRY, Mo. -Madonna McGhee, 83, Stanberry, passed away Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020.

She was born Oct. 13, 1936, in Stanberry.

Madonna married Robert Lee McGhee June 16, 1954.

He preceded her in death Dec. 24, 2001.

She was a member of Albany First Christian Church.

Madonna was also preceded in death by: her parents, Albert and Maude (Winter) Waldeier; numerous sisters and one brother.

Survivors include: daughters, Sherrie Mercer (Rick), Shelley Welch (Chris); sons, Steven McGhee (Laurie), David McGhee (Lisa); 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; brother, John Waldeier (Velda); numerous nieces and nephews.

Mrs. McGhee was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service.

