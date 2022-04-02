Deborah D. McGaughy, 62, St. Joseph, passed away March 31, 2022.
She was born June 25, 1959, in St. Joseph, to George Sr. and Theora (Thomas) Rowland.
She graduated from Lafayette High School in 1977, then earned an Associate's Degree in Secretarial Science from Missouri Western State University.
Deborah married Roger McGaughy on June 3, 1978. He survives of the home.
She worked in Accounting for Affiliated Foods for 20 years, then as a systems analyst for American Family for 23 years.
Deborah was a deaconess at St. Francis Baptist Temple, where she was a member for 20 years.
She loved to sew and garden, and was known for being very organized. She also loved to bowl and was in a league at Belt Bowl.
Later in life, Deborah came to love fishing with Roger. He would deep-fry her catches for the family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Scott Rowland Sr., and Kevin Rowland.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Roger; daughters, Tiffany McGaughy and Deitra Conley (Marcus); grandchildren, Kazjha Stevenson, Keidra McGaughy, and Elijah, Emmanuel and Emil Conley; siblings, George Fenton Rowland Jr. (Joyce), Patricia Ross (Steve), Sherry Rowland (Art McGaughy), Larry Rowland (Mary), and Terry Rowland; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Francis Baptist Temple. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
