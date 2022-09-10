OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Hervey Arden McGaugh, 95, passed away on Sept. 2, 2022. He was born on Jan. 24, 1927, in Waldron, Arkansas, to Earl Reeves McGaugh and Mildred (Sherrill) McGaugh. At the time of his passing, he was living in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where he had lived for the past nine years. Prior to that, he lived in St. Joseph for 42 years.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Thea McGaugh; his five children, Roy McGaugh (Janie), Patrick McGaugh (Debbie), Annamaria Pellum (Marty), Wayne McGaugh (Jane), and Mark McGaugh.

