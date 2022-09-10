OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Hervey Arden McGaugh, 95, passed away on Sept. 2, 2022. He was born on Jan. 24, 1927, in Waldron, Arkansas, to Earl Reeves McGaugh and Mildred (Sherrill) McGaugh. At the time of his passing, he was living in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where he had lived for the past nine years. Prior to that, he lived in St. Joseph for 42 years.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Thea McGaugh; his five children, Roy McGaugh (Janie), Patrick McGaugh (Debbie), Annamaria Pellum (Marty), Wayne McGaugh (Jane), and Mark McGaugh.
He was preceded in death by all eight of his siblings and his grandson, Frank.
He is survived by seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren (eighth on the way) and other loving relatives.
Hervey, one of nine children, graduated from Waldron High School in 1946 and enlisted in the U.S. Army soon after. He served honorably for 30 years as a Combat Engineer retiring as a Sergeant Major. During that time, he served in the WWII Occupation Forces in Europe, Korea, Vietnam, and several locations in the U.S. and Post-War Europe. His awards include the Bronze Star Medal among many others. After retiring from the U.S. Army, Hervey worked for the State of Missouri at Missouri Western State University for 17 years and retired as Director of Security. He retired in St. Joseph.
Hervey enjoyed gardening, was an active member of the Gideons, a Sunday School Teacher, and made nursing home visits for his church. He was also an avid sports fan, especially football. In earlier years, he enjoyed fishing with family to include fishing at the ponds at Missouri Western. Hervey was a faithful Christian and a Deacon in the Church for a total of 50 years, 40 of those years at First Baptist Church of St. Joseph. His servant leadership, integrity, kindness, and generosity will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Farewell Services 10 a.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church, St. Joseph. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First Baptist Church, St. Joseph.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
