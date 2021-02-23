ATCHISON, Kan. - John T. "Jack" "Speed" McGarry, 86, Atchison, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph; passed away Feb. 20, 2021 at home.

Jack was born on July 1, 1934, in St. Joseph, to the late Wilbur Bruce and Viola (Dempsey) McGarry. He was a 1952 graduate of Christian Brothers.

Jack began his working career at Earl Bell's Garage and Combe Printing, before retiring from Mead in 1993.

Jack was of the Catholic Faith. Jack spent over 40 years actively involved in local car racing. He was a member of the NEKS Railroad Association in Atchison. Jack was a huge train and racing enthusiast and enjoyed gun, rock and coin collecting.

Jack had previously been married to Ruth Conner, and to that union four children were born, all of whom survive him, Ronald, Willow Springs, Thomas (Joni), Alma, John R. (Stephanie), St. Joseph, and Ronda Crossland (Charles), Atchison; grandchildren, Matthew and Megan McGarry, Gwendolyn Crossland, Ryan McGarry, Emily Crossland; sister, Ann C. Blohm; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his nephew, Patrick D. Zeamer, Sr.

Prayer Service 2 p.m. Wednesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be open to the public after 9 a.m. Wednesday at our chapel, where the family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The family has requested memorial donations to NEKS Railroad Association or Wounded Warrior Project. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.