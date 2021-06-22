WEATHERBY, Mo. - Betty D. McFee, 86, of Weatherby, Missouri, passed away June 19, 2021.
She was born June 3, 1935, in Bakersfield, California, to Layton and Ida (Thurman) Winget.
Betty was a devoted Sunday School Teacher for over 60 years at the Sycamore Hills Baptist Church, Independence, Missouri, and Fairview Community Church, Winston, Missouri.
She was district clerk for the Daviess and Dekalb County Soil Conservation, retiring at age 80.
Betty leaves her favorite Bible Verses, John 8:32 and I Corinthians 13 to her wonderful family and friends.
Preceding her in death: parents, Layton and Ida Thurman; son, Marc Medlin.
Survivors: husband, Melvin, of the home; daughters, Cindy (Terry) Blakemore, Kansas City, Missouri, Lynn Przybyliski, Overland Park, Kansas, Jennifer (Justin) Moore, Pattonsburg, Missouri; son, Michael (Angie) McFee, Winston; seven grandchildren, Stephanie (Jensen) Petersen, Brett (Beth) Blakemore, Casey (Amy) Blakemore, Emily (John) Lollar, Josie McFee, Nathan Moore and Zack Moore; seven great-grandchildren, Joseph and Joshua Petersen, Lincoln and Lyla Blakemore, Hensley Lollar, Olivia and Maya Blakemore; many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service: 3 p.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Fairview Community Church, KK Hwy., Winston, MO.
Online condolences: www.poland-thompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
