McFarlane Withee, Jr., Malcom 1954-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Malcolm McFarlane Withee, Jr., 66, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021.
He was born July 21, 1954, in Pontiac, Michigan, to Malcolm McFarlane Withee, Sr. and Rosalie Anna (Voight) Withee.
He proudly served in the United States Navy.
Simple Farewell: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Malcolm Withee, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.