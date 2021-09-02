McFadden, Maxine 1919-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Maxine McFadden, 101, of St. Joseph, passed away, Aug. 30, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 18, 1919, to Robert William and Mattie Loie (Matthews) Taylor in Gower, Missouri. Maxine grew up in Gower and graduated from Gower High School.
On Feb. 24, 1939, she was united in marriage to Clifford L. McFadden, Sr. After their marriage they lived in Gower where they raised their children and later moved to St. Joseph. They owned and operated Standard Oil Company in Gower and Plattsburg for many years. Her husband, Clifford, passed away on Dec. 13, 2005.
She was a member of Word of Life Church in St. Joseph. After her retirement she loved to volunteer at the Gower Convalescent Center.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Bill Taylor.
She is survived by her sons, Clifford L. (Donna) McFadden, Jr. and James Robert (Linda) McFadden; six grandchildren, Tammy (Mark) Scott, Kip (Terry) McFadden, Myke (Amber) McFadden, Julie (Phillip) Risalvato, Taylor McFadden and Kirk (Sarah) McFadden; great- grandchildren, Tyler (Jackie) Scott, Aaron (Shelbi) Scott, Lee (Laura) McFadden, Blake McFadden (Alex), Eli McFadden, Micah McFadden, Brady Risalvato, Patrick Risalvato, P.J. Risalvato and Vinnie Risalvato, Demetria McFadden, Angelique McFadden and Chris McFadden; great-great- grandchildren, Heath Scott, Maxwell Scott, Stella Maxine Scott, Simon Scott, Chase McFadden, and Liam McFadden; brother, Ben Taylor; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Allen Cemetery, Gower.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to Word of Life Church.
Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.