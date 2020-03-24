CAMERON, Mo. - Jeffery Lynn McElroy Sr., 62, of Cameron, passed away March 16, 2020.

He was born Oct. 28, 1957, in North Bend, Oregon.

Jeffery was a 1976 graduate of Cameron High School and was a quality control manager at Nelle's Restaurant.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Ross Cooper; and stepfather, Bobby Crews.

Jeff is survived by: daughter, Janelle (Dan) Martin, Hamilton, Missouri; sons, Jeffery Jr. (Katherine) McElroy, Hamilton, and James McElroy, Kansas City, Missouri; mother, Carol Buntin Crews, Cameron; brothers, Timothy (Jetta) McElroy and John (Susan) Crews, both of Cameron; and 15 grandchildren.

Additional survivors: Heather Mammen, Chillicothe, Missouri; and Jeffery Caldwell, Winston, Missouri.

Graveside service: 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Monroe Cemetery, Ludlow, Missouri.

Private family visitation.

Memorial donations to Monroe Cemetery.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

www.polandthompson.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.