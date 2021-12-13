McElhinney, Clifford R. 1934-2021 Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Clifford Ray McElhinney, 87, of Springfield, and former longtime resident of Lathrop, Missouri, passed peacefully on Friday, Dec. 10,, 2021, at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, with loved ones at his side.
Clifford was born Oct. 18, 1934, in Greentop, Missouri, one of two sons of Cecil Raymond and Roberta Helen (Cavender) McElhinney.
He graduated from Lathrop High School in 1953.
Clifford was united in marriage to Phyllis June Hubbard on May 22, 1954, in Converse, Missouri and they raised three daughters in Lathrop.
Clifford spent many years in the printing business. He owned Repro-Type and Eaton-Cunningham in Kansas City before he took early retirement to travel with Phyllis in their R.V., helping with her china painting business. They eventually settled in Springfield.
Clifford joined the First Christian Church of Lathrop at age 16. He helped organize the print shop at the Lathrop Antique Fairgrounds and for many years, enjoyed racing modified midget race cars.
Clifford leaves: his wife of 67 years, Phyllis; daughters: Robin Donelson (David), Laura Hart (Barry) and Belinda Biagiotti (Joe); grandchildren: Kathleen Donelson, Phillip Hart, Ryan Hart (Sarah), Michael Biagiotti, Joseph Biagiotti (Rachel) and Anthony Biagiotti (Kristina); great grandchildren: Eva Grace and Aaron Hart, Felix and Archer Biagiotti, and Kyleigh, Leo and Milo Biagiotti. He also leaves: his brother, Harold McElhinney; nephews: Monty, Bret and Stuart McElhinney and their families; niece, Beth Bailey; and nephew, Mark Bailey and his family; as well as other family members and friends.
Friends and family are all invited to a brunch and visitation from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in the Fellowship Hall at First Christian Church, 400 Center Street, Lathrop, Missouri.
His funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the church Sanctuary.
Burial at Converse Cemetery, Converse, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Converse Cemetery and left in care of the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home, in Lathrop. (816) 740-4658.
Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
